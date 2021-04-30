TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — As part of its summer events lineup, The Corners of Brookfield will have a season-long beer garden this year.
Visitors can enjoy live music and drinks served by Café Hollander during the return of the Beer Garden at The Corners this year. The outdoor event will be held in Market Square from 5:30 p.m.–8 p.m. every Thursday in June, July and August, beginning June 10. Artists will include local favorites, co-sponsored by Wisconsin Music Ventures. For updated health and safety, the beer garden will offer a touchless ordering system using QR codes, with walkup service available as well.
Other summer activities offer fun for everyone in the family, including:
■ JK Lee Taekwondo tournament (May 1 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.) – Watch as local taekwondo students from southeast Wisconsin put their skills to the test during a tournament in Market Square.
■ Cinco de Mayo in the Square with BelAir (May 5) – Enjoy $2 tacos, drink specials and the sights and sounds of performing mariachi bands from 12 p.m.–2 p.m. and 4 p.m.–8 p.m.
■ Chalk Art Days (June 18 – 20) – Watch as specialty chalk artists transform the streets and sidewalks of the town center, filling the pavement with bright colors and murals.
■ Foodie Fridays (June 25, July 30 and August 30 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) – Enjoy live music and lunch specials with special food and drink options the last Friday of the month in Market Square.
■ Al Fresco Fridays at Silverspot Cinema (Fridays beginning June 18 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m.) – Enjoy patio dining and live music at the S-Bar every Friday evening until August.
■ Jaguar Car Show (August 7 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.) – See new and vintage Jaguars on display throughout the Center, hosted by the Wisconsin Jaguar LTD auto club, while enjoying live music throughout the day.
The Corners’ restaurants will offer extended patio dining starting this spring and will continue to have stringent practices and policies in place to keep guests safe, including during all summer events. For additional details about events, dining, tenants and safety precautions, visit www.thecornersofbrookfield.com.
The Corners of Brookfield is located on Bluemound Road near Barker Road.