TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield will be teaming up with some of the restaurants located in the mall to offer specialty soups, comfort food and beverages between March 1 and March 6.
“Winter Dining Week” will feature individual meals ranging from $10-$15, and family meals ranging from $40-$55, from Café Hollander, Goddess and the Baker, BelAir Cantina, Wahlburgers, Grimaldi’s, FreshFin Poke and Le Macaron.
“We’re thrilled to offer this flexible, cozy activity for our neighbors, whether they enjoy their meal at the Center or from the comfort of their home,” said Elizabeth Clappier, marketing & events specialist at The Corners of Brookfield. “Now seemed like the perfect time to introduce this annual event, to help highlight local and national favorites, and give guests the opportunity to explore cozy menu items.”
The Corners is at 20111 W. Bluemound Road.
A full list of participating restaurants, as well as the meals that they will be offering, can be found at https://thecornersofbrookfield.com/event/Cozy-at-The-Corners-Winter-Dining-Week/2145548279/.