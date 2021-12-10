The Craft Lounge, 351 W. Main St., is hosting a pictures with Santa event to raise funds for the United for Waukesha Community Fund on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donate at least $10 to get a photo opportunity with Santa, and it will come with a cookie generously provided by Delavan-based Pastries by Chad.

The Craft Lounge is also one of many downtown Waukesha live music venues participating in next weekend’s "Weekend for Waukesha" fundraising event. Nerve Chain and King Kong will perform next Friday, Dec. 17 starting at 8 p.m. The other participating venues are Guitar for Life Cafe, 279 W. Main St.; Nice Ash, 323 W. Main St.; Club 400, 322 Williams St.; Mainstream Bar & Grill, 404 W. Main St.; Five Points Pub, 314 W. Main St.; and Mad Steintist, 200 Madison St. There will be performances throughout the weekend. Go to each venue's Facebook page for specific performance times.

