WAUKESHA — Since opening for business officially this week, The Craft Lounge is offering new drinks and eats in downtown Waukesha.
The business is closed Monday and Tuesday and open Wednesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to recently updated hours on social media.
The bar is located at the building formerly occupied by Bernie’s Tap Room & Restaurant, 351
W. Main Street.Owners of the business have not been available for an interview at this time as they continue renovations to the building.
For updates, visit www.facebook.com/thecraftlounges.