The Deli On Crown is now open in Mequon

MEQUON — The Peltz Center of Jewish Life (CFJL) announced this week the opening of The Deli On Crown, a kosher deli located at the lower level of 2233 W. Mequon Road.
The new deli is a kosher eatery with a modern twist located adjacent to the Crown Judaica boutique. It was opened under the guidance of their new chef, Esmeralda Duran, who joins the deli with 20 years of experience with some of the area’s finest country clubs. The growing menu includes New York-style pastrami, corned beef and turkey sandwiches, hot soup, knishes, and custom paninis. Also on the menu are a variety of salads including Mediterranean, Kale sweet potato and Nicoise. Selected desserts from The Friendship Circle Bakery are also available.
“As an endeavor of the Peltz Center for Jewish Life, the deli seeks to nourish body and soul by combining delicious kosher food and a welcoming atmosphere,” according to a press release. “The stylish interior provides indoor seating for lunching with friends, an afternoon of mahjong, and room to spread out for business meetings. Outdoor seating and takeaway are also available.”
Started by Rabbi Moshe and Sheina Luchins, community engagement directors at CFJL, the deli’s intent is to provide not only a unique local venue for glatt kosher-certified dining, but also an opportunity for the entire community to experience an authentic and traditional deli.
“Through the deli we sincerely hope to connect with the larger Mequon population and beyond. It’s all about good food, shared values and a memorable, repeatable experience,” Luchins said.
The deli is open for lunch Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. but closed on major Jewish and legal holidays. (Monday and Tuesday, May 17 and 18 are the festival of Shavuos, commemorating the Revelation at Sinai and the giving of 10 commandments.) Orders may be placed online at www.thedelioncrown.com or in person. For additional information, call 262-336-3695.