The Destination to host Christmas with a Cause Fundraiser Saturday

The Destination, 218 E. Main St., is hosting a live music fundraising event this Saturday, Dec. 11 from 3 to 11 p.m., for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The event will include a raffle with donated prizes, Jokers Wild playing from 3 to 6 p.m. and Robert Allen Jr. Band playing from 8 to 11 p.m. There will also be food served during the event.

Last Friday, the bar’s owner, Destiny Ramos, and her business partner, Ryan Stearns, generously donated tips plus a personal match to the Jackson Sparks family GoFundMe drive.

The Destination opened in January 2020 in the space previously occupied by Paz Pub on E. Main St.

