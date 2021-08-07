WEST BEND — City officials and developers came together on Friday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of The District, which will be located on the corner of North Main Street and West Washington Street.
The District will be a mixed-use complex with 177 residential units and commercial space. President of Peridot Construction Management John Foss said they are planning to complete construction of the entire complex by spring of 2023.
“There’s a lot of history behind this space here and I think everyone in our community recognizes that,” Mayor Christophe Jenkins said. “This is an ideal location, for any development, but especially a development such as this that can bolster our downtown.”
The property used to be home to the West Bend Brewery, but in April, the Plan Commission approved a site plan for developing the former brewery into The District.
The site will have eight walk-up units, giving residents access to the Riverwalk that will be developed in the future. Residents will also have balconies or terraces to allow immediate access to the outdoors. The first building will have a green roof above the parking deck for additional outdoor space.
City Administrator Jay Shambeau said The District project will assist in the redevelopment of the Riverwalk, which is located behind the site, and will play a huge role in many of the reconstruction projects happening in the downtown area throughout the next few years.
“This will be transformational to downtown,” Shambeau said.
The first building to the north will consist of 124 units, as well as two additional townhome buildings with seven total townhome units between the two ends of the main buildings. The second building to the south will contain 46 units and one commercial unit.
The District will have a total of 272 parking spaces, including motorcycle spaces, available to the residents of the 177 units. Additionally, a traffic impact analysis (TIA) was conducted in the area. It was found that improvements must be made to signal timing, pavement markings and public curb lines and crosswalk areas.
Emergency and maintenance access is also needed from Main Street to the Riverwalk. The West Bend Fire Department is requesting fire protection hydrants to the east side of the building along the Riverwalk area.
“We’re proud to see The District come to life,” Jenkins said.