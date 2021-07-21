WEST BEND — Developers are ready to break ground on The District, a new mixed-use project which will soon start going up at the site of the former West Bend Brewery site.
The District is planned for a site of approximately 2.9 acres at the northeast corner of West Washington Street and North Main Street, adjacent to the downtown area. Once completed, site plan documents approved by the city show the development will include 170 apartment units, seven townhome units and commercial space.
The groundbreaking is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m., at the development site at 415 N. Main St.
“They’re just getting started on the demolition now,” Susan Ipsarides, vice president of Greywolf Multifamily, said.
The development is being constructed by developer HKS Holdings; Greywolf is involved in the project as a third-party leasing and management company, which will remain with the complex after development is complete.
Ipsarides said the first phase of development will include a building right on the corner, which development plans stated will include a commercial space and 46 apartments. The townhome buildings to be built along Main Street are also in the first phase, which she said is expected to be complete and ready for occupants in midsummer 2022.
“There will be commercial right on the corner,” she said.
The second phase of the project is a larger building to include 124 apartment units constructed parallel to the river behind the property. Ipsarides said they are expecting that construction to be complete by spring of 2023.
The apartments will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units which will be rented at market rates, according to Ipsarides. She said Greywolf will begin pre-leasing units in January.
The District will go up in West Bend’s tax incremental finance district 15. TID 15 was created earlier this year, in an effort by the city to support the mixed-use development now becoming a reality.
Within a TID, properties are largely removed from the normal tax rolls in which different taxing authorities, such as the city, county, school district and the technical college, all receive tax dollars. While the base value of a TID’s properties – what they were worth at the time the TID was formed – continue to pay taxes to all relevant jurisdictions, the tax monies generated by new development or improvement during the TID’s lifetime all go to the city to be reinvested in the district.
While creating TID 15, West Bend city officials said some of that TID funding would be used to provide developer incentives to the brewery site project, to help fund site acquisition and cleanup, as well as funding public projects such as further developing the Riverwalk and street improvements.