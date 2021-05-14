MUKWONAGO — The Elegant Farmer is celebrating 75 years of business and the history behind their historic Mukwonago location, and of course, their famous “Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag.”
The Elegant Farmer, 1545 Main St., Mukwonago, began in 1946 as a roadside farm stand by Elmer and Dave Scheel, which grew into the Davelmer Market in 1958. The brothers also pioneered the concept of customers coming to pick their own strawberries at their 65-acre farm.
In 1970, Elmer’s son, Dan Scheel, and his wife, Karen, took over the business and dubbed it “The Elegant Farmer” and in turn expanded the business to include its famous “Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag” as well as the kitchen, bakery, deli and market.
“They expanded on it and planted apple trees to do the apple picking,” said John Bauer, current co-owner. “In 1991 he went to some kind of
conference in Texas to learn about strawberries ... and at lunch him and his wife went to the mall and went into a book store and there was a book signing, and there was a lady signing a cookbook. They were looking through the cookbook and it had a recipe for an apple pie baked in a paper bag, and they thought ‘Wow, that’s interesting, just something kind of different.’” Bauer said they came back with the recipe and Karen “screwed up” some of the ingredients in the recipe, making it better. To this day, that is the recipe the business uses for the famous pies.
In 2006, The Elegant Farmer was passed to its third generation of owners and longtime employees — John Bauer, Keith Schmidt and Mike Bauer, John’s brother. Bauer said he asked the owner, Dan, if he was trying to sell the place when Bauer had started working at the business full-time, and they cut a deal together.
Bauer said the business received national exposure about 10 years ago when Bobby Flay came to Mukwonago and featured the pies on his show with the Food Network.
“He did a ‘throwdown’ with us, a surprise to us, we didn’t know that was happening,” Bauer said. “As soon as that aired, things exploded and people wanted pies across the country.”
Bauer said he believes in the values of the business and the family-friendly atmosphere. The area, he said, had more of a country atmosphere back in the day; however, that is still what draws in interested customers — from the Chicago area, Milwaukee area and across the U.S.
Bauer said he’s thankful for the customers through the years.
“Especially the people that live around here, they know that traffic gets busier in the fall and we really appreciate our neighbors and respect them,” he said.
Bauer said he sees the business continuing into the future, with the pie business growing tremendously. Almost half of the pies the business sells are wholesale, he said.
“I always say people come here for a neat experience. Even now with our market, we have some unique products, we make most of the products that we sell now,” he said.
Bauer said the business was forced to close for 10 days due to the impacts of COVID19.
“I had one guy call me during the week we were closed and he said he went to his doctor because he wasn’t feeling good and the doctor said he’s got to go get a pie, so he couldn’t wait ‘till we opened,” he said.
The business owners announced they will be celebrating their anniversary from Thursday, May 13 through Sunday — with a special sale price for the Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag, totaling $7.75 instead of the regular $15.99. The business celebrated the kickoff of the sale on May 13, or National Apple Pie Day.
The Elegant Farmer is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about the business, visit https://www.elegantfarmer.com.