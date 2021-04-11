Owner Kristine Staral was seeking a change, looking for a small business to fulfill her overall desire to help people and give them the opportunity to change their lives.
Last September, Staral opened The Exercise Coach located at 18900 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield.
“I decided I wanted to pursue looking into a small business, focusing on something I can take pride in for the rest of my career. I did a lot of research, a lot of soul searching then I came across The Exercise Coach program, it really spoke to me,” said Staral.
At The Exercise Coach you work one-on-one with a personal trainer or you can work with a small group, with two-20 minute workouts per week. The program
Staral is designed to optimize your strength and vitality. Their proven technology and scientific training methods will transform your health.
“It’s demand over duration so we want to focus on good strength training. Putting a lot of demand on those muscles in that short amount of time and then your body through its own adaptation process will actually achieve the results you were looking for and help improve your psychological health,” Staral said.
If you’re looking to reduce body fat, increase lean muscle mass and burn calories, strength training is the answer.
Muscle mass naturally diminishes with age.
Staral wanted to provide people, especially those who are aging, the opportunity to give them a workout that’s going to give them a great quality of life.
“It’s a short, safe, very effective, efficient workout that’s really geared towards great muscle quality and overall strength. It’s all about strength training,” said Staral.
“I had a chance to experience it myself because two-20 minute workouts a week seemed strange to me,” said Staral. “My workouts were typically about 60 minutes five days a week.”
Her final decision on proceeding with The Exercise Coach was made due to her experience on the leg press.
“I was on the leg press for about two minutes and I felt this burn deep down in my muscles and after two minutes there was no doubt that this program works,” Staral said.
Safety is a priority at The Exercise Coach. Currently there is a mask mandate and all of the clients and trainers wear a mask. The Exercise Coach offers all their new clients two free sessions to give them the opportunity before they make the decision to move forward.
For more information, go to exercisecoach.com or call 262-290-5947.
“I walk into my studio, I feel more and more pride in what I have been able to accomplish so I feel just wonderful about the clients that I have been able to make a difference in their lives,” said Staral.