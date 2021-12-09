BROOKFIELD – This month, the Exercise Coach is celebrating its first anniversary at its location in Brookfield.
The Exercise Coach is located at Galleria West, 18900 W Bluemound Road, Suite 214. The Smart 20 Fitness Method is powered by Exercise Coach’s proprietary strength and interval technology.
The method is coach-led and consists of two 20-minute safe and effective workouts per week.
“I’m excited to celebrate a year in business and the great results my clients have experienced in my studio,” Kristine Staral, studio owner and certified exercise coach, said in a statement. “This concept came to me at the right time in my life, and I look forward to the future and the impact I can have on my clients’ lives. To be able to offer something that helps people live a meaningful, healthy and strong life means the world to me and my awesome team of trainers.”