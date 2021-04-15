OCONOMOWOC — About four years after having to close its doors in Brookfield, The Giving Tree is reopening in Oconomowoc in what the owners called “the perfect location.”
The iconic Waukesha County business is opening at 203 E. Wisconsin Ave. in the building that is being rebranded as Market 203 and is aiming to fill a need for faith-based gifts in the community for events such as baptisms, first Communions and bereavement.
Owner Raechel Gaspard said after the store closed its doors in 2017 in Brookfield, she and her husband Jason would only want to reopen if it was in the right location.
“Pretty much our only area perfect location is downtown Oconomowoc because we live out here,” Raechel said. “We’ve seen the growth the community has done over the last few years and honestly, if working with Kristy hadn’t fallen into play we wouldn’t have reopened I don’t think.”
Kristy is Modern Bloom owner Kristy Kimball. Kimball is helping the rebrand of Market 203 and its multi-use spaces and said The Giving Tree will fit in perfectly in the space.
“With what I do with the floral things, it will accentuate what they carry,” Kimball said. “It’s going to make a very nice, well-rounded gift shop is what it’s going to do.”
Jason Gaspard said while there was a lot of sadness around closing in Brookfield, the new opportunity is exciting.
“To reopen it and rebrand it and work with another individual that is going to help build our success and her own success and just knowing that we’re going to fill a need, feels great,” Jason said.
There were a few “strange signs” that Raechel said she noticed when looking into opening at Market 203, such as it being next to Cross Street — a symbol alluding to the store’s Christian-based items.
“Fitting the need is basically from word of mouth,” she said. “Just knowing the people in this community and how much faith there is in this community, it’s exciting.”
Kimball said she thinks people will enjoy coming into the store to purchase gifts because there is something tangible about holding a gift before you buy it and give it to someone.
“We live in a point and click society,” she said. “The gift shows up in a crummy box from whatever vendor you bought it from and whatever you bought may be nice, but there’s an experience in going somewhere, picking out a gift and knowing it’s perfect.
“There’s a certain quality to an extra step of love when you pick it out by hand.”
Raechel said after the shocking closures of Ben Franklin and Tobin’s in the community, she feels good about opening her business again to give people hope.
“I think knowing too that after this last year being able to show people that you can still open businesses,” Raechel said. “There are still lights at the end of people’s tunnels.”
The Giving Tree will have its soft opening today and will be hosting its grand opening on May 8.