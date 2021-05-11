The ‘Grande Dame’ of Washington Avenue

CEDARBURG — Wendy Porterfield, innkeeper of The Washington House Inn, knows a thing or two about Cedarburg’s elegant historic hotel, built in 1846 by German immigrant Conrad Horneffer — two years before Wisconsin statehood. After all, she has managed the inn for 37 years. Porterfield noted that Horneffer had emigrated to Milwaukee and was a trained leather maker who had owned a harness shop. In 1843 he moved to Cedarburg and began building the hotel because the town had begun to grow and thrive and was a day’s ride from Milwaukee — the perfect place for travelers to rest for the night.
Although the Washington House Inn remained a hotel for many years it was later divided up for other businesses, including an auto parts store, offices for a dentist and a lawyer with apartments above. In 1984, entrepreneur Jim Pape purchased the building and began to transform it back into a hotel with the help of Kevin Pape and Kevin Porterfield. Gutting the interior, 15 rooms were originally carved out and as the years progressed other rooms were added, now totaling 29 in the main inn and five rooms in the historic Schroeder House, surrounded by a beautifully cultivated perennial garden.
This elegantly restored historic hotel is beautiful inside and out. Constructed of cream city brick, many of the rooms have exposed stone and plaster walls and exposed beams, plank wood floors, fourposter beds, locally acquired antiques, fireplaces, whirlpool tubs and beautifully curated décor that is original to each spacious room as well as large screen TVs and wifi throughout. Many of the rooms have a sophisticated casual country vibe while others a more formal Victorian style — and every room has a name — a salute to former Cedarburg luminaries. A treasured artifact from the past on display in the lobby is the original guest register from 1895 with signatures of guests and where they were from.
It’s no secret that the Washington House Inn is hugely successful. There are over a thousand rave reviews on Trip Advisor alone and has been awarded the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence yearly. It is always a “Best Of” winner in Milwaukee Magazine and in 2018 was named one of the 25 Most Romantic Hotels in the United States.
Guests come from everywhere in the United States and Europe, whether for a wedding, a Harley-Davidson rally, corporate retreats, a golf tournament, Plein Air painters for the annual competition in June or just for a relaxing weekend getaway — and more and more often for cyclists exploring the Ozaukee Inter-Urban Trail. For business travelers there is a business center and conference room. Right now there is a flurry of online reservations from all over the world for the 2021 Ryder Cup Tournament in Sheboygan from Sept. 21-26.
Five-star service
Porterfield takes great pride in the fact that most reviews mention the Inn’s excellent staff and she is grateful that every employee shares a pride of ownership feeling, always putting the guests first along with the two long-time bakers who arrive at 5 a.m. to create breakfasts and pastries each morning, served in the comfortable and airy Gathering Room. Their muchrequested recipes ended up in The Washington House Favorites Cookbook, which includes a history of the hotel and is available for purchase. When asked what her favorite part of managing the Inn is, Porterfield immediately said that “no two days are alike” and added she absolutely loves helping people fall in love with the charms of Cedarburg. In 2020, in recognition for her work, she received the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce “Ladies Who Lead” Hospitality Award which was also noted by a U.S. Congressional Commendation.
Porterfield considers herself a personal Cedarburg concierge because while the hotel is a gracious and beautiful place to stay, the friendly small-town charm of Cedarburg itself is the star. The Inn is located in the heart of the lively Historic District and everything is easily walkable — restaurants, wineries, shopping, cultural and entertainment venues and several museums. She and her staff are constantly updating their knowledge base about what is new and interesting to discover as well as suggesting old favorites. The Inn hosts a monthly rotating art gallery in the beautiful lobby, featuring the work of local artists and residents and Porterfield always welcomes visitors to come inside and say hello.