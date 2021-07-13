MEQUON — There was a time not that long ago when brokers would steer developers and homeowners to Mequon’s vibrant east side, with its many shops, restaurants and subdivisions. Without any defined downtown in the city, the area along Port Washington Road was the closest the city had to a nucleus.
But something almost magical has occurred 3 miles west in the past decade or so thanks to judicious planning and cautious spending. With the help of a tax incremental financing district, the once-dreamed-about Mequon Town Center has become the heart of the city, bustling with shoppers, diners, cyclists, pedestrians and hundreds of new residents.
TID No. 3, launched in 2008, generally runs along West Mequon Road from the Milwaukee River to Wauwatosa Road, including the Civic Campus on Cedarburg Road. In a TID, taxes on any infrastructure created go back into making improvements within the area rather than taxing entities such as the city, school district and county.
Each district has a date on which it closes and taxes start going back to the entities. TID No. 3’s mandatory closing date is 2028. By 2026, it’s projected that the city can fully pay off everything, including bonds, development incentives, reimbursement of city advances and all pending project expenditures.
According to city documents, since it was created, the area has seen: A 285% increase in the neighborhood tax base.
The redevelopment of 11 projects assessed at $160 million.
The addition of 35 new businesses. The removal of 30 acres of non-conforming uses located on sites with blighted conditions. The addition of 15 various open and gathering spaces, including a “convertible street” that can host community festivals. Since 2013, there have been 14 events, with a combined 8,000 visitors, compared to 500 attendees before the improvements. Vendor participation has increased 200%.
“As somebody who represented part of that west side for much of this period, I can tell you that the impact has been tremendous,” said Mequon Mayor John Wirth, a former District 4 alderman. “It has made a big difference to the neighborhoods and communities on the west side of Mequon.
In a presentation to Wirth and the Mequon Common Council in May, Mequon Community Development Director Kim Tollefson said most of the development has occurred in the last five or six years. That includes: The Cafe Hollander development at the corner of Cedarburg and Mequon Roads, part of Town Center 1.
Spur 16, which includes the Mequon Public Market and St. Paul Fish Co., on Mequon Road west of Cedarburg Road.
Foxtown Brewing and restaurant in the renovated building that housed breweries dating back to 1857.
Reconstructing and renaming Industrial Drive to Weston Drive, relocating Go Riteway bus company and building Foxtown retail storefronts with offices and apartments above them.
Luxury apartments
The district also includes the civic campus, a renovated American Legion post, the riverwalk and the Gateway Promenade.
City officials are especially proud of the cautiousness with which they have invested public funds and provided incentives to developers. Rather than giving the incentives up front, they established a pay-as-you-go system. Wirth said paying up front has gotten other communities and developments into financial trouble.
Alderman Dale Mayr said he believes the district has accomplished what it was supposed to and brought “a lot of positive changes.”
Alderman Mark Gierl said he really likes the way the Town Center is turning out.
“It’s just really classy. It’s just really nice,” Gierl said. “And a lot of effort went into it.”
Alderman Brian Parrish, who was appointed to the council in late 2019, said he has been lucky to now be a part of such a flourishing project.
“The community took the risk on this TID years ago and I feel fortunate to be able to step in to a successful situation and implement the ideas of the community and visionaries of the project to achieve a true ‘town center’ where pedestrians feel safe and the community can gather, while still closing the project on time and without net cash flow losses,” Parrish said.
About 40% of the area is yet to be developed and there are still improvements to be made, including “ironing out” the congested Ozaukee Interurban Trail intersection at Mequon Road. Also in the works are a pocket neighborhood and a 22,069-square-foot, multi-tenant building that will include a restaurant, beer garden, covered pavilion, ice cream and pizza parlor, and arcade.
Mequon officials are now in discussions about how to spend the estimated $5.5 million in TID funds.
Any decisions the Mequon Common Council makes will need to be approved by the Joint Review Board that oversees the TID.