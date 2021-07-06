CEDARBURG — Cedarburg has a little piece of Ireland in its historic downtown area. The Irish Boutique of Cedarburg opened its doors June 25 at W63-N680 Washington Ave., formerly the Santa Fe Shop.
Owner Paul Barry was able to take advantage of the busy weekend while some of the downtown businesses held special activities during what would’ve been the 2021 Strawberry Festival.
“We’re off to kind of a flying start,” Barry said. It’s an exciting time.”
Barry, his wife, and four children moved from Chicago to Cedarburg earlier this year. Downtown Cedarburg and its mix of retail and dining was one of the things that attracted Barry and his family to move here.
“We just thought Cedarburg would be a great setting for this type of Irish import store,” he said.
Barry’s father emigrated from Ireland to the United States in 1968. He opened up the first Irish Boutique in Chicago, which has been in business for almost 50 years.
The store was a center point in Barry and his family’s lives. Barry worked in the store with his family while growing up.
Barry originally had been working a job in software development for about 20 years before deciding to leave the corporate world and continue the family business.
“I’ve always felt the tug to try to get back into the family business at some point so I felt this was the right time and the right opportunity to do that,” Barry said.
The Irish Boutique of Cedarburg is the third Irish boutique location. They have a second location in Crystal Lake, Ill., which has been open for about 15 years.
Barry has visited Ireland numerous times to visit family while growing up. His father is from County Louth, which is an hour north of Dublin.
“When you think of Ireland and the rolling fields and the green grass, that’s exactly County Louth,” he said.
When asked what he liked about Ireland, Barry said he liked the people.
“The people are just very welcoming,” he said. “You arrive and you almost feel like you’re at home.”
Barry added that when the shop is busy and people are having a good time there, it feels like he’s bringing a little piece of Ireland to Cedarburg.
Many of the products sold at the Irish Boutique are imported from Ireland. Customers can find a wide variety of Irish items when visiting such as Claddagh and Celtic jewelry, belleek pottery, clothing made of Irish wool, Guinness merchandise, books, garden items, wall signs, products with your coat of arms on them and more. If you’re feeling hungry, the Irish Boutique also sells food that was imported from Ireland and Britain.
In the future, Barry plans to provide entertainment outside of his business such as Irish dancers and Irish music.
Barry said his business in Cedarburg is homage to his parents who worked hard for so many years.
“My hope is that in opening this store in Cedarburg I can carry on that legacy,” he said. “I know what it’s done for me personally in my life and I hope now I can carry that torch.”
For more information about the Irish Boutique, visit www.irishboutique.com.