MILWAUKEE — The KNOW Women, a women’s networking group, has expanded to the Milwaukee area.
Katie Soyka, Milwaukee ambassador and founder and owner of Katie Soyka Photography, said, “I am honored to be able to bring The KNOW Women brand to the Milwaukee area. We strive to build authentic relationships between hard-working and vision - leading women in our city, and beyond.”
The KNOW Women has expanded from its 2017 birthplace of Phoenix and plans to launch in every major city across the United States and Canada. It has chapters in 11 markets and, after opening in Milwaukee, will expand to Atlanta, Boise, and Ottawa. There are 6,100 members.