CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Marketing company The Marek Group announced it has acquired Mequon-based envelope printing company Ecker Envelope, Inc.
The acquisition, according to a press release, will allow The Marek Group to offer their clients shortened speed-to-market, reduced costs, and enhanced end-toend quality control on direct mail marketing campaigns.
Ecker Envelope, Inc. has produced niche envelopes for Wisconsin businesses for the past 20 years. The company uses high-speed, cutting-edge printing equipment to produce an extensive range of custom envelopes.
“The Marek Group was a perfect fit for us and — most importantly — our customers,” said Scott Ecker, CEO of Ecker Envelope, Inc. “I’m passionate about getting up and going to work every day, and I know the Marek team is the same way. I look forward to staying on and working with their team! After 31 years in the business, I couldn’t think of a better opportunity.”
Prior to the acquisition, Ecker had been a supplier for The Marek Group’s direct mail business for many years. The acquisition of Ecker was a strategic move, intended to close the loop on The Marek Group’s ability to provide end-to-end in-house production on all ranges of direct mail campaigns.
“This acquisition along with our investment in several new smart, high-speed inserting machines has drastically increased our direct mail capacity, and, ultimately, improved our ability to serve our combined client base,” said Fuzzy Marek, CEO of The Marek Group.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family-owned The Marek Group, based in the City of Pewaukee, has been dedicated to keeping the negative impact on their employees and surrounding communities to a minimum, according to the announcement.
The Marek Group has produced personal protective equipment and other critical supplies for frontline workers, reopening businesses, and schools as well as hundreds of job opportunities for those affected by pandemic closures and furloughs.
“The Marek Group views this acquisition as another opportunity to fight the fallout of the pandemic. As such, they will be retaining all existing Ecker employees and expect to have the capacity to offer even more job opportunities soon,” reads the release.