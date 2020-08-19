WEST BEND — After two employees at The Norbert Bar & Kitchen tested positive for COVID-19, leading to several staff members having to quarantine and the closure of the dining room, the restaurant is open again for dine-in and carry-out.
“Our two affected people have turned the corner and are feeling much better than they were,” reads a Facebook post from the restaurant.
After the two COVID-positive employees learned their results within 24 hours of one another, ownership of The Norbert contacted the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department. A deep cleaning of the restaurant and testing of all staff members also took place.
“We learned that no matter how well we try to clean, sanitize, socially distance, add tables outside and wear masks.... inevitably COVID-19 can find those close to us. I am proud of my entire staff for putting up with wearing masks in this this environment, especially my fearless kitchen staff,” reads the Facebook post.
The Norbert is located at 115 S. Main St. and can be reached at 262-429-1231 for orders.