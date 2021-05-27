The Nutman Co., and neighbors, moving two doors down

HUBERTUS — The Nutman Co. USA — and The Really Cool Gift Shop, Sacred Space Studio and Java Dancer Coffee Bar — are moving two doors down to a larger location, to make way for expansion of the Java Dancer Coffee Bar and Café.
The businesses, owned by husband and wife Frank and Jill Campana, have been at 1319 Highway 175 in Hubertus since 1997. At that time it was only the Nutman, owned by Frank; he and Jill paired up in 1999 and began the Really Cool Gift Shop together, followed by marrying in 2001 and then starting some more businesses.
“We wanted a place where we could provide a setting to bring the community together, so in 2003, we added the Java Dancer Coffee Bar, as well as Sacred Space Studio where I taught Nia — a cardiovascular dance exercise — and yoga,” said Jill Campana.
Now, in 2021, they are moving their businesses two doors east to a new space at 1333 Highway 175, still within the Richfield Plaza, to allow for adding a café to Java Dancer.
According to Jill, last year created a different environment for the Nutman Co. The Nutman specializes in nuts, candies and chocolates for retail and wholesale; part of that is the Campanas traveling across 12 states to sell in events, fairs, fundraisers and in hospital lobbies.
“COVID came along in 2020 and ended much of our traveling, as well as selling in lobbies and hospitals; however, they are slowly coming back. To keep the business viable, Frank’s vision included expanding our coffee bar to include a café,” Jill said.
The Campanas will open the new location on June 1 with the new coffee bar and the dance studio; Jill said they will continue moving the gift shop into the new space during the first week of June, and hope to have the café ready for offering food items by June 14.
She said the café will include meals prepared with high-quality ingredients, and will be available anytime during the businesses’ operating hours. She said some items will be prepared and packaged ahead, with others made-to-order.
“We are inspired to provide a place for people to rest, let go, replenish and be happy,” Jill Campana said.
“To be absolutely clear, we are not a restaurant — it is a café atmosphere where one orders and picks up their selections at the counter,” she added. The Campanas are planning a grand opening for the new space once everything is finished, but no date has been set yet.
Frank Campana has been in the Nutman Co. business for 50 years. While the Nutman has become a staple of festivals and fairs in Washington County, he actually began in New York, moving to Wisconsin in 1989.
Sacred Space Studio offers Joyful Dance – Jill Campana’s variation on Nia – Jazzercise and Soul Path Yoga.