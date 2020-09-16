The Oaken Hogg now open in West Bend

WEST BEND — The city’s newest bourbon bar is now open for business.
The Oaken Hogg, 111 N. Main St., was brought to the downtown area by owner David Casper and wife Nicole.
David Casper said he hopes to highlight some bourbons from Wisconsin in the bar.
“We start local, so starting with West Bend, then Washington County, then moving across Wisconsin and try to tap into the things that tap into the bourbon experience,” he said, “and there’s definitely a lot of distilleries in Wisconsin, and we hope to feature every one of those.”
The Caspers have lived in the area for several years and are passionate about bringing quality bourbon to the city in an experience that welcomes all patrons, regardless of bourbon familiarity.
When considering where to open his bar, Casper saw a niche market and opportunity in West Bend along with a broad range of people. While they will have an assortment of alcohol, bourbon is the theme so people understand the focal point.
The Oaken Hogg is open every Tuesday through Saturday starting at 3 p.m.