MEQUON — Biking enthusiast Sam Wolf knew that he wanted to be his own boss someday. He just didn’t realize how soon that day would come.
While many of his peers are in college or simply trying to figure out a career path, the 21-year old Wolf has signed a lease in one of the coveted Foxtown retail spaces.
Wolf will open Trailside Recreation bike store this month, catering to both casual and seasoned bicyclists. His shop at 11090 Weston Drive, Suite 300, is directly adjacent to the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.
It was his uncle, a developer who worked on Foxtown, who told him one night at dinner that he had the “perfect place” for a bike shop.
“We went out there and looked at it, and I said, ‘yeah, this is the perfect spot,’” Wolf said. “We got started on it within that week.”
Trailside Recreation will offer rentals and the sale of bicycles and eBikes, bicycle equipment and apparel.
Wolf, who lives in Grafton and grew up in Cedar Grove, worked for Erik’s bike shop in Grafton for about five years. He said he tends to work on bikes more than he rides, but loves to spend time on the Pleasant Valley Nature Park mountain bike trails.
Opening his own business has brought relatively few surprises, he said. He acknowledged having a bit of sticker shock with the cost of the commercial lease and insurance, but that has worn off.
“The leasing process, those guys from the development made it really easy,” Wolf said.
The biggest challenge he’s encountered has been the limited inventory. The COVID pandemic has made it trying at times to get the needed products.
Wolf said he wasn’t even sure if he could get the initial shipment of bikes that he needed to open. But he did secure some bikes and will have a full rental fleet in April or May, he said.
“Everything is in the U.S., it’s just sitting in ports,” Wolf said.
The retail space was a blank slate, which has allowed him to put his own touch on the design. He’s had plenty of help from his dad, though, who has been a construction manager for 30 years.
Wolf took a break from attending the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, where he is studying business and finance, but will resume his studies once things “stable out” at his shop, he said.
While Wolf said it wasn’t uncommon for a biking enthusiast to come into Erik’s for a $5,000 or $10,000 bike, his shop will also cater to the casual bicyclist.
Renting a non-electric bike will cost $15 for one hour, $25 for two hours, $30 for three hours and $35 for four hours. The daily rate is $40 and the weekly rate is $150.
E-bikes rentals will be priced at $25.