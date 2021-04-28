The Pub gives its last call

OCONOMOWOC — For the last two decades Aelred and Bernie Gannon have fostered a community of patrons that have become their friends and helped prop up their business at The Pub.
But two decades is long enough, Aelred said, and the building at 114 N. Main St. will be sold next month if everything goes according to plan.
Aelred said it is bittersweet to leave the business, but it has been tiring work being in the restaurant for 80 hours a week.
“It’s been wonderful,” he said. “80% of the people that come in here we would consider good friends at this point. They’ve been regular customers for 20 years.”
While the building is for sale, The Pub as a business entity has never been for sale because it is more than just a local bar and restaurant, Aelred said. The Pub held events of all kinds from birthdays to weddings to wakes for its family and friends.
“The Pub is a community, that’s what pubs are,” he said. “You can’t actually sell The Pub because The Pub has become what it is because of the people that have come into it, because of the people who work in it and own it.
“The Pub is its own entity and it is what it is and that’s how it will be remembered.”
As part of that community, The Pub has gained a healthy population of regulars who have deemed it special for their own reasons, Aelred said.
Strangers have talked at the bar, gotten married in the bar a year later and brought their kids to The Pub after they were christened, Aelred said.
“That’s what it’s all about,” he said.
Oconomowoc has changed quite a bit since The Pub’s opening in 2001 with the downtown becoming as vibrant as it ever has been. Aelred said while it was challenging to have business interrupted at least once every three years, he thinks the next owner will reap the benefits of the improvements made downtown.
“I think it’s going to be a very prosperous town,” he said.
Aelred said he isn’t going to miss being inside the restaurant every day but admitted he might miss some things — he just doesn’t know what yet.
Aelred is not ready to fully retire and stop working, he said, but will figure out what he wants to do next eventually, just not until September at the earliest — he is taking that time to rest and see his family.
He said he wanted to thank his entire community at The Pub for 20 great years.
“I am looking forward to seeing everyone on the other side of the bar,” he said.