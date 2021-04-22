OCONOMOWOC — The Pub in downtown Oconomowoc will be seeing new ownership next month as Aelred and Bernie Gannon get ready to retire, according to a Facebook post.
The Irish bar and restaurant at 114 N. Main St. will be passed on to new owners in May.
The Gannons have ran the bar since 2001 and have been its operators for the past two decades.
“We will be winding down our operations over the next few weeks,” the Facebook post states. “Our last night open to the public will be May 15 with more details to come.”
The Gannons wanted to thank the public for the love, support, friendship and patronage during the past 20 years.
“While it’s the end of the road for The Pub, it’s not the end of the road for our friendships with you all,” the post states.