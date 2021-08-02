TOWN OF DELAFIELD — Wisconsin State Fair is just around the corner, and anyone who wants to grab a delectable delight while supporting local farmers can stop by the dairy barn during the fair to enjoy a $4 chocolate milkshake made with milk from Cozy Nook Farm.
The farm, which is located about 5 miles outside of Waukesha in the Town of Delafield, is run by Joan Oberhaus. Oberhaus has been a dairy farmer for most of her life, and in 1985, she took over the generational farm with her husband. In the almost 40 years that she and her husband have been running the farm, where her son also works, the couple have helped it grow.
Now, Oberhaus said after planning extensively, she can’t wait to give fairgoers the chance to buy one of the only milkshakes at State Fair.
“We’re hoping to sell lots of shakes,” Oberhaus said.
Oberhaus noted that the shakes are being sold in partnership with Prairie Farms and the Wisconsin Dairy Promotion Board. The board, which is made up of farmers from across the state, gives assistance to local farmers and educates people about the importance of the dairy industry.
She said that the money earned from her shakes will help support the board and local farmers’ operating costs, and that board will also be selling homemade grilled cheese sandwiches made from cheese generated by Wisconsin cows. The sandwich stand will be located right next to the milkshake stand, and both of the stands are near the Dairy Lane exhibit, where some of the cows from Oberhaus’ farm will be on display.
She said that she’s excited for fairgoers to see the exhibit so they can learn more about the dairy industry while enjoying the locally made treats.
“We’re excited to be offering it at the State Fair,” Oberhaus said. The Wisconsin State Fair will be held at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 15. Admission costs $14 for adults, $9 for seniors, military veterans and children between the ages of 6 and 11, and it is free for children 5 years old and younger.