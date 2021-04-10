OCONOMOWOC — Home decor and gift store There’s No Place Like Home is closing its doors at 25 S. Main St. after residing in Oconomowoc for the last 5 years, according to a Facebook post. “It brings me great joy to know how much (you’re) going to miss us because it shows just how loved our shop really is,” Owner Lisa Gottfried said in the post. “As the shop owner I would often question whether I was doing enough. Now I can walk away knowing I did a good thing.”
Gottfried said she and the owner of the building couldn’t come to terms on an agreement when the owner received another offer for a new tenant.
However, when one door closes another one opens, as the store plans on opening a new location in Muskego at S76-W17822 Janesville Road. “Although we will miss Oconomowoc greatly, I think it’s time to just go home,” said Gottfried, whose hometown is Muskego. “So look out Muskego, here we come.”
Gottfried said she has always wanted to open in her hometown so the new store provides a silver lining.
“Although it was meant to be a second location, we’re very excited to continue our journey here,” Gottfried said.
To “go out with a bang,” Gottfried said there will be celebration on April 24 at the store with food, fun, deep discounts and shopping.
The store will formally close on May 16 in Oconomowoc and almost a month later on June 15 will tentatively open in Muskego, Gottfried said.
For more information on There’s No Place Like Home, visit its Facebook page, facebook.com/tnplhboutique.