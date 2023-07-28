Richard Florida, a professor at the University of Toronto’s School of Cities and author of “The New Urban Crisis,” discusses how the pandemic impacted life in major cities.
Q: The pandemic and increase in remote work have led some to predict that major cities will be hollowed out as workers relocate to less-expensive areas. Is that happening?
A: At the beginning of the pandemic there were predictions that cities, because they were dense places, would experience an exodus and an existential crisis. People did decamp temporarily — the wealthy went to summer and vacation homes, and large numbers of college students and young professionals left to go home with their parents. When the borders closed, we had very little immigration, and immigrants contributed significantly to cities’ populations.
But very quickly it became clear that great neighborhoods and great cities weren’t going anywhere. Manhattan gained an estimated 17,500 residents over the past year after significant losses in prior years, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Chicago has more people living downtown than before the pandemic. Young people, in particular, really enjoy big cities because they have great job opportunities and offer a great life for single people with a lot of friends.
Q: But hasn’t the rise of remote and hybrid work dealt a death blow to downtown business districts?
A: Many office buildings are still half empty. That was happening before the pandemic. As early as 1950, many downtowns had already seen their heyday. One of the reasons I became an urbanist is because I saw my city, Newark, New Jersey, decline in the 1970s and ’80s when the middle class left for the suburbs, and companies and retail stores followed suit.
The idea that you can pack workers in offices is an anachronism. It took the pandemic to make people realize you don’t need to do this anymore. What people want in downtowns are restaurants, cafés, entertainment venues, places to meet. That’s not going to be done in office towers.
Q: Has the rise of remote work helped small cities, since remote workers no longer need to live in high-cost cities?
A: Remote work is causing all of these places to develop ecosystems. I spend a lot of time working in smaller cities, such as Indianapolis, Columbus, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, and the coffee shops and restaurants in these cities are fantastic. Because space is more affordable, they have more creative restaurants than New York. What has happened over the past 20 years is that second- and third-tier cities provide real value.
Q: What about rural areas that are economically distressed?
A: Part of rural America has seen a boom from remote work. Places such as New York’s Hudson Valley and Traverse City, Michigan, have seen an incredible influx of remote workers. But these are special places with natural amenities such as waterfronts or mountains, are home to a university or college, or have a vibrant arts community. It also helps to be close to a major city or have a local airport. But most of rural America is still hurting. While remote work has helped some rural communities, it hasn’t moved the needle on making all rural communities better.
