Thiensville officials give green light to modified cheel design

THIENSVILLE — If you heard the cheering coming from Thiensville Village Hall Tuesday evening, it was likely the sound of people celebrating the cheel’s building plan being approved by both the Historic Preservation Commission and the Plan Commission.
It was nearly a year to the day since the historic building that housed the popular restaurant burned, and it’s been 12 months of setback after setback: skyrocketing materials costs, insurance that didn’t quite cover those new costs, lack of construction materials and lingering concerns about parking, an issue that predated the Nov. 8 fire.
“It looks great,” proclaimed Village President Van Mobley, after seeing the revised plans.
Owners Jesse and Barkha Daily’s business before the two committees addressed concerns that officials had with the first plan, notably a lack of parking.
The original proposal for a three-story, Queen Anne-style building, with 4,000 square feet on the first floor alone, pays homage to the original historic one, but with more efficiency and more flexibility for expanded service options.
The first floor will be reserved for the cheel restaurant while the second floor, dubbed The Phoenix Room, will include a stage and be used for private events, such as weddings and concerts. The name, of course, is a nod to the cheel rising from the ashes of the fire.
The original blueprint remained largely intact in the new proposal, but with some modifications to the building design and the overall site plan: Among the changes the Dailys and their architect, The Brookwater Group President Anna Burns, made were to: Reduce the first-floor building footprint and size to 3,600 square feet Increase the building setback on Buntrock Avenue from 0 feet to 12 feet
Reduced the patio size to 300 feet Increased the width by 5 feet of the exit driveway onto Buntrock Avenue. Omitted plans for a third-story rentable space The size of the original proposal was a real concern for some, who thought it took over the corner. Subsequently shrinking the overall site plan also meant the number of parking stalls could be reduced by 14. The couple has since purchased another parking lot and made agreements with other business owners to allow for use of their parking lots.
Burns “sharpened her pencil” and made other modifications as well, including scaling back the size of an outdoor patio, eliminating a gable on the south side of the building and moving back the cheel’s signature tower away from the edge of the building.
“She’s got us to a point now where we feel comfortable moving forward,” Jesse Daily said of Burns’ changes. “And hopefully you do, too.”
No cause of the fire was ever determined, but fire officials have said it wasn’t suspicious.
The only question left for Village Trustee and Plan Commissioner Jennifer Abraham was, when will it be done?
Jesse Daily said they hope to begin digging yet this year, possibly as soon as two to three weeks to get the footings and foundation in place along with ordering the steel which has a very long lead time currently. Barkha Daily later added that hopefully construction will be in full swing by next spring, pending any supply-chain or other issues.