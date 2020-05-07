Thiensville pizzeria creates pizza to benefit local farmers

Thiensville pizzeria Downtown Pizza recently created a pizza loaded with cheese curds with proceeds to be donated to benefit local farmers.
Downtown Pizza owner Daryl Kranich got the idea after speaking with a friend who is a farmer.
“He called me so frustrated about all the milk dumping,” Kranich said. “After I got off the phone with him, I was frustrated and confused. I kept thinking there has to be something I can do.”
That’s when Kranich and his wife and co-owner Emily decided to act and convert over to Cedar Valley Cheese in Belgium.
“I thought, we need to continue helping the farmers,” Kranich said.
He said he swiftly remembered his family’s restaurant, Flipside Café and Grill, uses fresh cheese curds from Henning’s Cheese in some of its menu items, such as the Squeeky Cheese Skillet. Kranich contacted Henning’s Cheese and asked for 20 pounds to get him started.
“Then I got to work on the recipe and the name Dairyland Pizza,” he said. “I need it to be more than just me buying cheese, so I got to think how I worked with the farm bureau at the Ozaukee County Fair and we donated all our tips to Agriculture In The Classroom and that was it.”
The Dairyland Pizza has a fresh herb tomato sauce, Cedar Valley mozzarella, fresh homemade sausage and is topped with Kiel-based Henning’s Cheese’s squeaky cheese curds. Since its creation, Downtown Pizza will donate $4 to the program for every Dairyland Pizza sold.
Downtown Pizza is having an outdoor drive-through event, the Dairyland Drive-Thru, at its location, 227 S. Main Street, on Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Dairyland Pizzas Whole pizza, hot and ready, as well as slices and Take N Bake for customers to bake in ovens at home or freeze. There will also be 12 flavors of ice cream available in dishes or pints. Proceeds will benefit the National Agriculture in the Classroom, a program that teaches students K-12 about how their food is grown and raised.
Customers are can order online at dtpizza.net. For more information, call 262-387-4992.