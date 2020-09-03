Thiensville Plan Commission recommends creation of TIF

THIENSVILLE — Stymied by a lack of development in several key parcels in the village, the Thiensville Plan Commission on Tuesday recommended creating a tax incremental financing district downtown.
In a TIF district, property taxes that would typically go to the schools, municipality, county and other entities would instead go to improvements made within the district, such as for utilities, land acquisition and more.
Three different areas totaling about 15 acres are being eyed for the district: Four parcels south of Freistadt Road, east and north of Williamsburg Drive, and west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.
Four parcels north of Freistadt Road, east of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail, west of Main Street and south of Grand Avenue. It also includes a small piece of property just south of Freistadt Road. The largest of all at nearly 12 acres, this area is south of Freistadt Road, between Main Street and Green Bay Road, and north of Riverview Drive.
The basis behind the TIF is that, but for the special district, no development would occur there. In addition, several of the parcels are considered blighted, one of the accepted requirements for creating a TIF.
Identified blight properties include the parcel south of Freistadt Road and east of the Walgreen’s, three parcels north of Freistadt and two parcels directly west of the Interurban Trail.
The district will be created to pay the costs of land acquisition and remediation, as well as infrastructure and developer incentives needed.
Both the village and the chosen developers will put up funds for those costs and will be paid back by the monies raised through property taxes. The exact details will be finalized when a development agreement is approved down the road, said Village Administrator Colleen Landisch-Hansen.
“In addition to the incremental property value that will be created, the village expects the project will result in additional retailers, additional multifamily and area redevelopment,”
according to a report for the village by its municipal adviser, Ehlers & Associates.
All of the property owners within the proposed TIF boundary were sent a letter.
TIF value
It is estimated that an additional $36.2 million in incremental value could be created by 2030. And while it has up to 27 years to pay off the project costs, Ehlers is estimating it could be done in 25 years.
Village President and Plan Commissioner Van Mobley said that the district gives the village the tools to provide economic benefits similar to those resulting from TIF No. 1, which led to improvements via the Pigeon Creek mitigation project and the redevelopment that led to the Fiddleheads roastery building and the Thiensville Health Alliance Building.
“I think the end result was a much nicer downtown area,” Mobley said.
The Village Board, which must ultimately approve the district, is expected to take up the issue at its Sept. 21 meeting. A joint review board will then be created to oversee the district operations.