Thiensville’s cheel fire a ‘horrible addition’ to 2020

THIENSVILLE — At least five fundraisers are underway for those affected by the fire at the historic Thiensville building that was home to the cheel and two apartments.
The 125-year-old structure was destroyed Nov. 8 after a fire started in the attic, and resulted in heavy smoke and water damage throughout.
Owners Barkha and Jesse Daily have said that the building is a “total loss.” They have thanked the community numerous times on social media and kept them updated on any developments this past week. Kathleen Wheeler and her fiancé Tom Placek lived in one of the apartments. Wheeler’s friend Tiffani Czerwinski said that, not only do the couple have to start all over, but they also have to find a new place to live.
“I’d like to alleviate some of the hardship they’re facing and raise money to go towards rent/security deposit on a new home, as well as some of the necessities they’ll need to replace,” Czerwinski said on a GoFundMe page titled “Starting over after a fire.”
As of Monday morning, $6,215 had been raised — almost $4,000 more than the $2,500 goal. To donate, go to https://rb.gy/s588ch.
Supporting the Dailys
A separate GoFundMe page was started for the Dailys.
Mequon resident Megan Drout Wallskog said she and her husband, Joel, don’t personally know Barkha and Jesse, but they are very regular customers at the restaurant.
The Wallskogs didn’t hear about the fire until that night on the news. So devastated were they that their first reaction was to start a fundraiser online.
“People started donating that day,” Drout Wallskog said.
She said Jesse Daily soon reached out and thanked her.
As of Monday, the couple raised $1,955 of their $10,000 goal. To donate, go to https://rb.gy/23gks0.
Drought Wallskog said she didn’t realize when she started hers that there was already a very successful campaign for the restaurant on Facebook. Organized by Scott and Allison Joffe, “The Cheel Will Rise Again-Devastating Fire Fundraiser” has collected $21,331 of its $10,000 goal as of noon Monday.
“We created this fundraiser to help them in some way, any way possible, now,” Scott Joffe wrote. “Yes, insurance will cover what it can, but right now they need our help ASAP.”
To donate, go to https://rb.gy/359vef.
Supporting restaurant staff
The Dailys are also raising funds for the well being of their staff and the restaurant’s future. To donate directly to the couple, go to www.thecheel.com/donate.
Another way to help employees is through Skippy’s Burger Bar’s gift card initiative. Owners of the restaurant just down the street from the cheel say they are collecting gift cards for grocery stores, gas stations or any place that will help employees through this difficult time.
“After everything else this year has thrown at small family-owned businesses, this was a horrible addition,” the burger bar wrote on its Facebook page.
A donation box has been set up at the bar, 113 Green Bay Road, and will remain until Nov. 21.