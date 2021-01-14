THIENSVILLE — A public hearing before the Thiensville Village Board will be held at 6 p.m. Monday on a proposal to build a 16-home “pocket neighborhood” on the site of vacant former M& I Bank property at 200 Green Bay Road.
Mequon-based Lakeside Development is proposing the homes, which would range in size from 3,056 square feet to 3,276 square feet.
Pocket neighborhoods are characterized by compacted design and smaller lots and homes, so while the village code for the site stipulates that there not be more than 6.4 housing units an acre, the Lakeside plan asks for 8.7 units.
Numerous proposals for the site have come and gone over the years, including senior housing and multifamily developments that have been rejected or withdrawn, in part due to neighborhood opposition.
Lakeside President Tom Zabjek said the site is in a deteriorating condition and the homes with traditional craftsman design and bungalow elements would provide a much needed improvement to the area.
The plan commission last month unanimously recommended amending the village Land Use Plan rezoning the property from B-3 office/professional to R-2 single-family housing.
The Plan Commission will meet at The Watermark at Shully's, 146 Green Bay Road.