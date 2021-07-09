Thinking of You Florist moves locations

WAUKESHA — Thinking of You Florist, which has been serving the Waukesha community for over 35 years, have moved to a new location along Sunset Drive.
The business is located at S30-W24896 Sunset Drive within the strip mall next to Le Cafe Bistro and Le Milano Barber Shop.
Owner Shelly Haden, who has owned the location since 2018, said the move is to provide better access to all the company has to offer. Not only does the business offer floral arrangements, but gifts, antiques, furniture and more.
The business is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closes at 3 p.m. on Fridays.