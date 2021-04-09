WEST BEND — Mother-daughter team Laura Meyer and Abbey Rice like to push the limits when it comes to wax products at Sass A Frass Candles, and will continue to do so at their new location in downtown West Bend at 139 South 6th Ave.
“We really strive for the more unique products that you won’t find at your Walmart or big name manufacturers,” said Rice. “We really try to make it as unique as possible because it’s something we enjoy doing.”
One of their products is a milk bottle of Fruit Loops-scented wax melts that are shaped like the actual cereal. Candle and wax melt scents include mandarin mimosa, Bahama fizz, bourbonwood, banana nut bread and blue raspberry slushie.
Sass A Frass Candles was previously on Barton Avenue in Barton for a little over a year before they decided to move the business to downtown West Bend. They are officially open at the new location following a grand opening party on April 3.
“We really wanted to be part of the small business culture and it felt like there was a piece missing when we were in Barton,” said Rice. They wanted to be closer to other retail stores so customers did not need to make the extra trip to Barton.
Rice had also already participating in biweekly meetings with a group of downtown businesses. Later this month, Sass A Frass Candles will be one of more than 20 businesses participating in Spring Bling, a baby shower for Seed of Hope.
Rice said she and her mother have a “teamwork makes the dreamwork attitude,” describing her mother as the talent and herself as the agent. Her mother is constantly thinking up new fragrance ideas while Rice handles the business side.
“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s nice having something to bond over,” said Rice.
Before opening their Barton location just over a year ago, the two actually began making candles separately, without the other one knowing.
While in college at UW-Stevens Point, Rice began making candles as a fun hobby, but stopped after a while. After graduation, she found out her mother had also started making candles, which made Rice want to start again.
In the future, Sass A Frass Candles hopes to continue thinking outside the box by expanding their current product lines. They are currently testing out soaps, but want to ensure their products are exactly right before releasing them to customers. Another customer also asked if they had considered creating car fresheners, which is also a future possibility.
“If it’s fun and has a smell to it, it’s not off limits,” said Rice.
For more information, visit www.safcandles.com/ or the Sass A Frass Candles Facebook page.