Third Kwik Trip location now open to public

WEST BEND — Kwik Trip opened its third location in West Bend at 1580 E. Washington St. on Wednesday and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re very excited to have our new store there,” Steve Wrobel, public relations representative at Kwik Trip, said. “We’re glad to serve the people of West Bend.”
Kwik Trip donated $1,000 to the West Bend Police Department Explorers and an additional $1,000 to The Washington County Humane Society at the ribbon- cutting ceremony on Wednesday. Wrobel said that Kwik Trip is thankful for the West Bend community and that this new location has been “a long time coming.”
This 24-hour Kwik Trip location will feature a single-day car wash for customers in addition to a separate diesel island. West Bend residents can still expect the fresh chicken, food programs and to-go meals Kwik Trip offers at this location too.
There will be a total of five Kwik Trip locations within the West Bend area. Construction on the fourth and fifth locations is still underway.
Aldermen approved a Class A combination liquor license for this new location on June 23.
“It’s amazing to see the growth of our company,” Wrobel said.
The next Kwik Trip location to open will be at 16131637 W. Washington St. on Aug. 19. There will also be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for this new location on Aug. 25.
The location will feature the newest layout, meaning it will be over 9,000 square feet. This 1613-1637 W. Washington St. location will also have more food options.
Director of Public Relations at Kwik Trip John McHugh said there will be a 2,100-square-foot single-day car wash available at this location too.