MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee crafter brewery Third Space Brewing will expand its distribution across Wisconsin starting in April.
The company increased sales of its craft beers more than 23% in 2020 to 10,695 barrels — without fully covering Wisconsin, according to a release.
This year, Third Space Brewing will expand its distribution territory to include the remainder of Wisconsin, with expectations of selling over 14,000 barrels statewide. The territory expansion will bring Third Space Brewing to cities such as La Crosse, Eau Claire, Hudson, Superior, Stevens Point, Wausau, Minocqua, and many others.
Since opening in September 2016, the Milwaukee- based craft brewery has grown its distribution footprint and its sales every year.
“We have taken an organic approach to our growth, ensuring we can first meet the demand for our products in existing markets while allowing demand to sufficiently build in new territories before expanding further,” said Third Space Brewing Co-Founder & President Andy Gehl.