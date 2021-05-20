Third Space Brewing to operate Elm Grove beer garden

ELM GROVE — Third Space Brewing has partnered with the village to launch a beer garden this summer.
The weekly Elm Grove Park Beer Garden will operate Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. from June 4 through Oct. 23 in Elm Grove Village Park, 13600 Juneau Blvd. The beer garden will also be open on select Tuesdays for the park’s Tunes on Tuesdays programming with live music in the beer garden those nights. Third Space will also open the beer garden for the popular Fourth of July Family Festival leading up to the annual fireworks show in the park. The only exception to the schedule is the weekend of September 17-18, when the Elm Grove Foundation will run its annual Oktoberfest, at which Third Space beer has been a staple, according to the announcement.
“We look forward to making the Elm Grove Park even more of a happy place for the local community,” said Elm Grove native and Co-Founder of Third Space Brewing Andy Gehl. “Third Space beers have always been popular in Elm Grove and this beautiful park I grew up with is the perfect place for the family-friendly beer garden experience we plan to offer.”
Third Space will pour six of its locally brewed beers at the beer garden including Happy Place, Summer Home, Heavenly Haze, and Frog Weiss. Third Space will also have a few nonalcoholic options and may add some snacks to the lineup as well.
The park will also have food trucks on certain dates, but carry-in food is welcome. There will be picnic table seating provided but guests may want to bring their own chairs or blankets to find their own perfect spot in the beer garden. Every guest will have to show an ID and wear a wristband to purchase a beer.