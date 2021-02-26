MILWAUKEE — Third Space Brewing will increase the amount of beer it can brew thanks to two new 90-barrel fermentation tanks it acquired this month.
This new equipment will increase the four-year-old craft brewery’s brewing capacity to 18,000 barrels per year and will help the company meet the growing demand for its existing beers like its best-selling Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale, while also making room for a new style of beer joining the year-round lineup in 2021: a Hazy IPA.
The new beer is called Heavenly Haze. It is 6.2% ABV and 20 IBU and will be sold in six packs of 12-ounce cans. It is the first hazy IPA to receive a full-scale release from Third Space Brewing. Third Space will release Heavenly Haze on tap and in six-packs at its tap room at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. in Milwaukee today.
The beer will then hit widespread distribution everywhere Third Space Brewing is carried.
“While we have been known for flavor-packed beers since our opening, we have taken our time in joining the ‘haze craze’ because we wanted to adapt the style in a way that meets our strict quality standards and overall brewing philosophy of flavorful and balanced,” said Third Space Brewing’s Co-Founder and Brewmaster Kevin Wright. “Heavenly Haze does exactly that, using three different Cryo Hops to create intense juicy fruit hop flavors but with a balance not always found in a hazy IPA.”
According to the release, even as draft beer sales declined in 2020 due to the pandemic, Third Space Brewing sold 10,695 barrels of beer, up 23% from 2019. The Milwaukee brewery credits the increase to expansion into new territories, but mostly due to growth in packaged beer sales in existing markets.