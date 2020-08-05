RICHFIELD — The coronavirus pandemic may have slowed plans by some companies to make development moves, but three regional businesses are still planning on moving to Richfield from other locations in southeast Wisconsin.
Thursday night the village’s Plan Commission is to review operation plans for the businesses proposing to move to Richfield — Joel Whitburn’s Record Research Inc., AKA Custom Lids and Midwest Spice Company. All three are successful, but need more room to grow and expand their operations.
Joel Whitburn’s Record Research, Inc. seeks to relocate from Menomonee Falls to a building at 3051 Beechwood Industrial Court. Richfield Village Administrator Jim Healy said the business is very well known in the record industry and has assisted national syndicated radio programs. Healy said they are considered “the world’s most trusted source for music information,” according to their website.
“The business’s owner is credited as having one of the largest record collections in the world. When Casey Kasem, who had the radio program ‘America Top 40,’ would talk about facts regarding hit records he would use information provided by this company’s record research,” Healy said. “The company also produces a number of books about record history and a lot of industry publications.”
When television and radio personality Ryan Seacrest took over Kasem’s show, he also used the company for information. Healy said the reason for the move is the need for more office space and merchandise storage.
Healy said AKA Custom Lids wants to relocate to 1284 Highway 175, in the strip mall where the Piggly Wiggly is located.
“They do customer leather patch hats,” Healy said. “They are presently an online retail establishment which customizes baseball hats. The hats are purchased by their business and then are customized by their business with a laser etched leather patch to meet the needs of their clients’ personal style or business brand. They have developed relationships with many local businesses like Zuern Building Products in Slinger to provide hats to their employees as part of their uniforms.”
Midwest Spice Company wants to relocate to 3070 Helsan Drive in the village’s Helsan Drive Industrial Park from their current Hartford location.
“They do small batch dry rubs and spices,” Healy said. “It is a family created and operated business. It looks like a great fit for the area.
“They have been growing by leaps and bounds. They started in 2016 with the development of their Craft Spice Blends line of products and by doing farmers markets and things like that,” Healy said. “Grown out of their love for craft beer, the company is inspired by the craft and creative nature of the true craft brewer.”
Healy said the company must be doing exceptionally well to be leasing some industrial retail space.
“Their company assembles the ingredients into blends that are rich with history and loaded with amazing flavor,” Healy said.
Each of the properties where the businesses want to relocate in Richfield is properly zoned for them to continue their operations in the village.
Healy said each of the companies has a small number of employees, but fit the areas they are planning to move to in terms of work and products they produce.
Any new business in Richfield must submit to a review by village officials of the business’s proposed operation plan.