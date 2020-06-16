Three Mequon Public Market businesses close permanently

MEQUON — The Mequon Public Market has not been immune to the negative effects of COVID-19. Despite a strong opening and demand from the community, three businesses inside the market will be permanently closing. According to Cindy Shaffer, developer of the Mequon Public Market, the following three businesses will not be reopening:
■ New American restaurant Bowls has decided to not re-open in the market. The restaurant offered vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options for quick meals, including smoothies, grain and green bowls. Bowls is also located in Milwaukee at 207 W. Freshwater Way.
■ Bavette La Boucherie, the popular butcher shop and café offering a variety of meats, has also decided to call it quits inside the market. The business also has a location in Milwaukee at 330 E. Menomonee St.
■ Beans & Barley is the third business to not reopen at the market. The restaurant is also located on Milwaukee’s east side at 1901 E. North Ave. and is well-known for its vegetarian-friendly menu. “These businesses were open at the market for only eight months when the pandemic struck,” according to a press release. “All three have long-standing Milwaukee locations and ultimately decided to focus on those locations. While we are sad to see them go, we are pleased with the response we have had for the space and have leases out for all three. Despite the pandemic, many Mequon Public Market vendors experienced record sales in recent months demonstrating their engagement with the Mequon community.”
The market has numerous community events planned for the summer months with more opportunities to introduce the community to Spur 16 and the Mequon Public Market vendors. Currently, there is an Outdoor Makers Market being held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors range from produce, honey and flowers to gift items such as textiles, jewelry, and other handmade creations. “While no one could have expected a pandemic in their first year, all of us at Spur 16 and The Mequon Public Market are optimistic and encouraged as we enter our second year serving the Mequon community,” the statement reads.
Information regarding the new leases will be announced by the Mequon Public Market at a future date.