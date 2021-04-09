Three Pillars digs in

DOUSMAN — The clouds parted just long enough Thursday afternoon to let the sun shine down on Three Pillars Senior Living Communities’ ceremonial groundbreaking. While the rain made it mostly mud turning rather than breaking ground, officials from Three Pillars and others helped kick off construction on a new era at Three Pillars.
Pictured from left to right are Three Pillars Environmental Services and Capital Projects Director Eric Nitschke, Three Pillars Board Member Don Jensen, CEO Mark Strautman, Wisconsin Freemasonry Grandmaster Ken Grogen, Board Member Robert Roth, Board Member Bill Huelsman and Three Pillars Chief Financial Officer Jean Freuck.
