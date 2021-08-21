WASHINGTON COUNTY — Three Washington County companies landed on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
Prescription Analytics in Hartford ranked 2,185 with a growth of 197%. Delta Defense in West Bend ranked 3,127 with a growth of 120%. Enviro-Safe Consulting in Germantown ranked 3,256 with a growth of 111%.
Fifty-three Wisconsin companies placed on the list, which saw a growth of 132% and $1.7 billion in revenue. A total of 2,198 jobs were added at the Wisconsin companies.