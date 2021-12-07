THIENSVILLE — A new vision for Thiensville is slowly taking shape as the pieces of its tax incremental district No. 2 are coming together.
The Thiensville Crossing will comprise 15 acres located primarily at East Freistadt Road and North Main Street and will include new retail spaces, multifamily housing, public amenities and green space.
But like any revitalization, it will take time, cautioned Village President Van Mobley. He pointed to the redevelopment of Main Street where the relatively new and updated Fiddleheads Coffee Roastery and Thiensville Health Alliance buildings now sit. He said planning for that area started about 12 years ago.
“You know, Rome wasn’t built in a day and it took a while to do it,” Mobley said. “But it’s much improved.”
The TIF No. 2 project will take that redevelopment energy and move it north along the Freistadt corridor, Mobley said.
Already the village has purchased the former East Sun Chinese Restaurant at 305 N. Main St. and razed it and recently purchased the former Mobil Station on the northwest corner of Main Street and Freistadt Road.
The village plans to sell and redevelop the parcels as part of the TIF district. In a TIF district, taxes that would normally go to taxing entities such as the village, school board and county, will go toward improvements within the district. The district will be created to pay the costs of land acquisition and cleanup, infrastructure and developer incentives.
According to the TIF project plan prepared in September 2020 by Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the village anticipates making total expenditures of approximately $9.9 million; the ultimate land improvements will total about $20 million.
The planning has largely been overseen by Thiensville Director of Community Services and Public Works Andy LaFond and Administrator Colleen Landisch-Hansen, with help from the village’s planning, engineering, financial and legal consultants where needed, LaFond said.
Among the pieces already in play are plans for Hawthorne Square, a multifamily residential and commercial development planned for a long-vacant 5.46-acre Lshaped lot that wraps around the Walgreens at the intersection of Main Street and Freistadt Road. NexJenn Real Estate is the developer and Eppstein Uhen Architects is the designer.
As plans stand now, the development includes: Two three-story apartment buildings with a total of 89 units. It will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Two retail and commercial buildings totaling 14,000 square feet, located south of Walgreens.
Trish Ullrich of NexJenn told the News Graphic last week that they were still refining the plans and may have something definitive after the new year.
Another piece of the TIF development is what village officials are calling “The Corner,” the area where the Mobil station still sits. They say that the area is ready for commercial or mixed-used redevelopment that could be ideal for a smaller grocery store or market, coffee shop, local eatery or other small, mixed-used space.
Another redevelopment opportunity is available on Freistadt Road immediately west of the railroad. According to village plans, it would be an ideal spot for walk-up townhomes, condominiums or apartments.
LaFond said the village launched its marketing phase about a month ago, but even before that, it began hearing from interested parties.
“We have been very pleased with the interest we have received from local and regional developers,” LaFond said. “Marketing for the specific development areas within the district named ‘The Corner’ and ‘West Freistadt’ within Thiensville Crossing would happen after those areas of interest are available for redevelopment and the Village Board decides on a method to select a developer and sell the properties owned by the village.
Other improvements within the TIF district include new pedestrian connections from the Ozaukee Interurban Trail to Riverview Drive between Main Street and Green Bay Road. Freistadt Road will have a “downtown feel,” with upscale landscaping, new street lighting and a bike path from the east village limits to the Interurban Trail.
Landscape enhancements will be used to soften the layout of the main intersection and existing parking lots, and small green space improvements, plazas and pedestrian rest areas will work in harmony with the potential development and complete the landscaped framing of the intersection, according to the village’s planning documents.
“I think when you look out five, 10 years from now, not only will we have these nice new things that we have at the corner of Main Street and Green Bay Road, but also a lot of that redevelopment that will keep moving north to the Freistadt Road corridor,” Mobley said. “It just takes time. We just sort of peck away at it.”
At a glance
To learn more about the Thiensville Tax Incremental District 2 and to see a promotional video, go to https://bit.ly/3rySPU2.