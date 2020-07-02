Tie Up Bar and Grill opening in Okauchee

OKAUCHEE — A new bar named Tie Up Bar and Grill is entering the Okauchee scene and will be making its grand opening on the same day as the annual Okauchee Tie Up on July 25.
Tie Up, N50-W34959 Wisconsin Ave., is replacing the old Between the Lakes restaurant that closed in May.
Tie Up owner Reece Block — who also owns the Sorrento House in Wales and recently purchased Sweet Dreams in Hartland — said he hopes to bring a fun atmosphere to the bar and restaurant.
Included in that is garage doors that will be on the front of the building and look out toward Wisconsin Avenue.
Block said Okauchee is growing fast which is part of what drew him to opening the bar.
“What wouldn’t draw you to Okauchee? It’s hot for the lack of a better term,” Block said. “I love the atmosphere of Okauchee, obviously with the lake, and it has a lot of activities, events and places where people can hop from bar to bar.
“I think we have a great opportunity to get in on that. It’s the perfect place really to walk around downtown.”
Block said the bar will have food, as well, including appetizers, sandwiches, burgers and wraps. In addition, the bar is exploring some tropical menu items.
Come July 25 on their grand opening, Block said the bar will have a limited menu.
“We plan to slowly unveil menu items as we just get our feet on the ground and think it’s time,” he said.