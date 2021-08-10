Time flies when you’re having fun

MEQUON — Lucky indeed is the person who can turn their passion into a successful livelihood.
Wild Birds Unlimited owner Dan Panetti can be counted among those fortunate ones. Every day, Panetti gets to talk about birds, educate bird enthusiasts and provide them the tools to nurture that love.
This year, Panetti celebrates 30 years since he opened his store at 11004 N. Port Washington Road.
“I’m very, very lucky to be able to do what I love,” Panetti said.
It was his grandmother who inspired Panetti’s love of birds, introducing him to their beauty when he was about 6 or 7 years old.
“What I love most about birds is their absolute freedom. They come and go as they please and the visits we’re graced with can be lengthy or very fleeting,” Panetti said. “This has taught me to appreciate every bird I see in the moment that I see it. Getting closer, or sneaking up for a better picture doesn’t always make for a better experience — sometimes, you just have to drink in the moment, knowing anything you do just may cause the bird to leave, never to return.”
And in the same way that he knew he loved birds, Panetti knew he wanted to be his own boss and control his future. Having studied hotel and restaurant management and worked in outside industrial sales, Panetti opened Wild Birds Unlimited in 1991.
“I had no idea what the future would hold when I opened the shop,” he said. “The official opening was in the thick of Desert Storm and Desert Shield and frankly, I couldn’t afford to let it rent space in my head; it could have easily consumed me.”
Over the years, Panetti built a following of customers with his extensive inventory and encyclopedic understanding of birds. The store carries fresh bird seed — a ton is delivered weekly — as well as birdhouses, hardware, heated bird baths, bark butter, prairie flower seeds, bird art and jewelry.
It’s not uncommon for someone to call him when a bird, or even an owl is injured.
Much of Panetti’s time is spent educating people outside the store. A year after opening the store, he started conducting bird walks. He also became involved with The Milwaukee Audubon Society, later serving on its board of directors, including two stints as vice president and a couple as field trip chair.
Panetti also started and continues to co-run the bird club at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center; the club meets the second Wednesday of every month, except in December.
“I have also done many Master Gardener programs on native landscaping and attracting wildlife and birds,” he said.
Panetti said much has changed, of course. The internet, cellphones and social media have all changed the way he does business.
Apps have been a game changer for all levels of bird watchers, Panetti said. Social media in particular has been a valuable tool for spreading the word when a rare bird shows up somewhere.
“If you want to see what rare birds are in Ozaukee County right now you can log in to Ebird online,” he said. “If you want to know where, or if, there’s a snowy owl anywhere in the state right now, you can check Ebird on your phone. If you want to know what a black throated blue warbler sounds like, there are phone apps you can pull up which allow you to hear their songs.”
Technology has also brought us recycled plastic milk jug bird feeders and houses, electric or spring operated squirrelproof feeders and even heated bird baths for water in winter, Panetti said But one thing has stayed the same.
“People have always had a passion for nature and the comfort and enjoyment that it brings us,” he said. “This has been especially true since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Some of his regular customers have stopped coming as they stayed inside during the lockdown. But he has gained new ones as well as they look to enhance their views while working from home.
“I never envisioned that I’d be running the business for 30 years, but then I guess I never envisioned I wouldn’t be, either,” Panetti said.
More bird talk with Dan Panetti
Q.: What’s the most common question customers ask?
A.: “How do I keep squirrels out of my feeders?,” followed by, “How do I attract more cardinals?”
Q.: How many different species of birds can be found in Ozaukee County?
A.: Wisconsin has almost 400 species of birds that stop, stay or move through our state every year. Most pass through Ozaukee County. About 80% are migrants that leave our state for a part of the year. Most are neotropical migrants, meaning they spend the bulk of the year in Central America and southern Mexico, south to Panama.
Q.: What’s the best place to bird watch in Ozaukee County?
A.: Some of my favorite places to bird in Ozaukee County include Lions Den, Spirit Lake, Cedarburg Bog and Virmond Park.
Q.: What’s your favorite bird?
A.: My favorite bird is the black capped chickadee. They are very curious, gregarious and fearless. They stay with us through the entire year regardless of the weather. Lastly, although they are only black, white and gray in color, their personalities are very colorful!
Q.: What’s something many people don’t know about birds?
A.: An adult ruby-throated hummingbird (our only species east of the Rockies) is fortified with a full layer of fat and ready for migration, but weighs about the same as a penny! As it moves south and reaches our southern coast, it will fly as much as 500 miles nonstop over water regardless of the wind, rain or whatever Mother Nature throws its way. It will recover over the winter in the tropics and do this again in the spring. That any of these birds survive and return to us is truly a miracle.
Wild Birds Unlimited continues to collect food for the Saukville Community Food Pantry as the need at the pantry continues. To donate food items, stop at the store located at 11004 N. Port Washington Road, in the Mequon Pavilions.Wild Birds Unlimited continues to collect food for the Saukville Community Food Pantry as the need at the pantry continues. To donate food items, stop at the store located at 11004 N. Port Washington Road, in the Mequon Pavilions.