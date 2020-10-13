TLC Casuals adapts to business during the pandemic

CEDARBURG — One thing is for sure, dedicated entrepreneurs have distinct characteristics — passion, determination, creativity, discipline, competitiveness, a strong work ethic and good people skills. Tami Conard, owner of TLC Casuals boutique on the first floor of Cedar Creek Settlement, has all those qualities in spades, which explains why her fashion business continues to grow and thrive.
Tami, a Sheboygan resident, began with a small shop within Kohler’s Sports Core 35 years ago. Then, 24 years ago, she took the financial leap to open her own boutique in Sheboygan called TLC Casuals, named for her initials.
Her success in Sheboygan eventually led her to expand to Cedarburg in 2002, primarily because she was hooked the first time she attended Cedarburg’s Strawberry Festival and admired the downtown area.
Always attracted to water and a great sense of place, Tami chose the Sheboygan location on that city’s historic riverfront, later choosing the Cedarburg location on Cedar Creek, within the Cedar Creek Settlement, anchored by Cedar Creek Winery. Now, after a lot of hard work, with both stores open seven days a week, her boutiques are flourishing.
The TLC boutiques are known throughout Wisconsin for a huge array of carefully curated apparel in sizes small to 2X, from casual to dressy, from tops, sweaters, dresses, jackets and jeans, to fun and comfy shoes, jewelry, scarves and handbags, all beautifully displayed.
Tami and daughter Kendra visit huge fashion shows in Las Vegas twice each year. The fashion shows are spread out in seven separate Las Vegas hotel ballrooms and the duo spends five 10hour days on each buying trip searching for unique, must-have, on-trend pieces such as sweater wraps to be worn seven different ways, magnetic brooches that have heavy magnets, lake-themed items for the Sheboygan store and wine-themed items for Cedarburg.
Tami has developed close relationships with many of the owners of fashion lines, like the Parsley and Sage Boutique owner who often sends new items to her for review — saying “you gotta see this!”
Tami credits her warm, welcoming and knowledgeable TLC staff/stylists who have brought her such success throughout the years. They take great pleasure in assisting customers in putting together the perfect outfit or adding pieces to stretch a customer’s current wardrobe. Even telling a customer who has trouble styling a piece of her own to bring it in for new ways to dress it up. Tami said “there are few things better than when someone comes in and says ‘dress me’”.
Tami’s recently retired husband, Steve, daughters Kendra Conard and Nikki Hill and mother Kay Fowler all play important roles in keeping this ever-changing business running smoothly. Steve is the cheerful dedicated runner between both stores, delivering and shipping packages, and running needed errands as well as setting up and tearing down her booths. Mom Kay is the fashion show partner for fairs and festivals, helping Tami organize and man the booths at the dozens of shows she does each year. Kay also volunteers for the unglamorous task of cleaning the Sheboygan shop each week.
In addition to her role as buyer and fashion show model, Kendra developed the necessary barcode inventory system for TLC and is the prime webmaster, Facebook and Instagram poster and video manager, while Nikki keeps track of and tags every single item when new merchandise arrives daily.
Adapting during the pandemic
The secret to the TLC Casuals success story is keeping up with the times.
Besides good old-fashioned hard work and keeping the profit and loss margins in balance, Tami has kept up with technology. Brick and mortar stores face constant challenges in the current economy exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, so she and Kendra not only post fashion videos online but do “Live Sales” shopping shows every other week featuring or modeling 40 different new outfits and items or occasionally clearance sales. Participants at their Shop TLC VIP Facebook page can comment, ask questions, buy or hold items that they see. These live events are often on Wednesdays or Thursdays at 6 p.m. and now have found a different audience at 1 p.m. as well. Visitors can follow their Facebook page for details.
TLC Casuals is also known for hosting After-Hours Shopping Parties where all groups of friends can shop privately, enjoying beverages, snacks or desserts and in-shop discounts.
When asked why she wanted to start her own business, Tami said she has always loved fashion and loved to shop and as a retail merchant “making people feel better about themselves” is her guiding purpose.
TLC Casuals is located at N70 W6340 Bridge Road. For more information, call 262-376-0033.