OCONOMOWOC — After over 100 years in business, Tobin’s in Oconomowoc will be closing its doors this fall due to “multiple reasons,” with COVID-19 being the final blow to the iconic Lake Country pharmacy.
Owner Dave Schultz said the biggest reason behind the closing is the lack of reimbursement for its pharmacy services — which represents over 50% of Tobin’s business.
“We’re currently being paid below the actual cost of the medication on 24% of the prescriptions we fill,” Dave said.
Schultz said Tobin’s final day of business will be Oct. 14, at which point Thirst Church will move in. Thirst announced the move on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.
To help try and alleviate the loss in revenue from the pharmaceutical companies, both Dave and his brother Doug Schultz went to Madison last year to testify before the state Legislature about how the practices in place were killing independent pharmacies.
“There need to be laws in place to prevent this manipulative, monopolistic practices going on because it’s literally shutting down all of the independent family-owned pharmacies,” Doug said.
When their testimony fell flat with the state leaders, no change was brought and their last chance to keep their business failed, Doug said, they began looking at selling the business in January.
As part of closing, Dave said Tobin’s will continue to service its pharmacy and hearing aid customers until September.
“I know some people are going to be concerned, but that will be taken care of,” Dave said.
Tough to say goodbye
Dave and Doug have owned the business since 1981 and Dave said Tobin’s has been their life the last 39 years.
“The toughest part about closing is going to be missing the relationships we’ve had with our employees, our customers and our patients,” Dave said.
Doug said the brothers thought about closing the pharmacy portion of the business and just operating it as a retail store, but decided against it.
“We would’ve lost the foot traffic that the pharmacy brings in,” Doug said. “So I don’t think it would’ve been a good idea. The whole gamut of natural products, over the counter products and pharmacy products, it all goes together.”
Doug said the process has been an emotional roller coaster for him because Tobin’s has been such an iconic part of the community since 1973. That’s when Dave and Doug’s father Don bought the business.
“From ’73 to now is a long time. We’ve had an impact on the community because people love to come somewhere where they get great service, great people to talk to,” Doug said. 'We’ve always driven to give people the best possible service we can give them and the most knowledgeable people working here.”
In comments on a Facebook post about Tobin’s closing, customers and residents expressed their sadness.
Dave said the staff at Tobin’s greatly appreciates the support the store
has received from the community for the last 40-plus years.
“That’s what meant the most, that’s what makes you go the extra yard when people send you thank you cards for doing what we consider routine things for them,” Dave said. “That means a lot.”