Tobin's in Oconomowoc closing after 106 years of business

OCONOMOWOC - After over 100 years in business, Tobin’s in Oconomowoc will be closing its doors this fall due to “multiple reasons,” with COVID-19 being the final blow to the iconic Lake Country pharmacy.
Owner Dave Schultz said the biggest reason behind the closing is the lack of reimbursement for its pharmacy services - which represents over 50% of Tobin’s business.
“We’re currently being paid below the actual cost of the medication on 24% of the prescriptions we fill,” Dave said.
Schultz said Tobin’s final day of business will be Oct. 14.
Dave and his brother Doug have owned the business since 1981 and Dave said Tobin’s has been their life the last 39 years.
“The toughest part about closing is going to be missing the relationships we’ve had with our employees, our customers and our patients,” Dave said.