Two bars of the Toblerone Swiss chocolate are shown, at front is the new style 150 gram bar showing the reduction in triangular pieces, in the background is the older style 360 gram bar, pictured in London, on Nov. 8, 2016. The makers of Toblerone are stripping images of Switzerland's famed Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from the packaging of the milk-chocolate treat to comply with “Swissness” legislation, largely because some of its production is being outsourced to Slovakia. Mondelez International of Deerfield, Illinois, which owns the Swiss-born brand, said Monday March 6, 2023, it's in the process of adapting the packaging of Toblerone products to conform with Swiss law. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)