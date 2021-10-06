Tochi Ramen bids farewell to West Bend

WEST BEND — The owners of Tochi Ramen announced Sunday they have decided to close their location in West Bend. Saturday was the business’s final day as the owners, Gregg and Lucy Des Rosier, plan to move the business to Sheboygan with a slightly different concept.
Prior to COVID-19, the owners purchased a building in Sheboygan with plans to open a second Tochi Ramen location. Like many other businesses, Gregg Des Rosier said they took a financial hit during the pandemic and are now experiencing staffing issues. He stated that it felt like “factory work,” which consisted of constantly turning out food to customers.
The new spot in Sheboygan is meant to have a more intimate feel. The entire kitchen will be exposed behind the bar so that customers can see the entire process of ramen being made. They also plan to add new menu items and rethink items they have tested in West Bend over the years.
“Ramen people are the greatest people alive. I’ve been a chef for 37 years now, and ramen people are by far the most dedicated, loving, cool people ever — and West Bend is no exception,” said Des Rosier. “They were fantastic and I hope that they make the trip to see what we’re doing here.”
He added that Tochi was the first business he has ever owned and it will be difficult to leave his hometown of West Bend.
The owners are currently working on getting licensing and moving equipment to the Sheboygan location. While there are a few more items to finish up before opening, Des Rosier said that the plumbing and electrical, painting and decorations are complete, and the new bar has been built.
They hope to open their doors to customers in about four to six weeks. “It’s very, very bittersweet, but I’m excited to move onto this next chapter and this new kind of concept. I’m very excited for people to come up and try,” he said.
Tochi Ramen opened its doors at 705 Village Green Way in 2015, serving up a variety of Japanese-style ramen, udon, steam buns and more. In a social media post, the owners thanked their supporters and numerous staff who have worked with them over the years.
Responding to those asking about the possibility Tochi Ramen may reopen in West Bend in the future, Des Rosier said “never say never.” In the meantime, he hopes to see ramen lovers from West Bend and the Milwaukee area in Sheboygan.