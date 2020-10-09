WEST BEND — Pizza lovers in the city will soon have another option to consider. A Toppers Pizza location is slated to open on Oct. 26 at 210 N. 18th Ave.
The pizza chain is known for its cheesy offerings, high-quality pizza, Topperstix and wings with a signature Wisconsin flair.
According to a press release, the 25-year-old Wisconsin-based pizza brand has been thriving throughout 2020, a time when most restaurant brands are struggling to stay afloat. With an increase in sales across its system and exciting new menu innovation, including its recently rolled out vegan menu options, along with several new openings slated, the beloved pizza brand is on track to continue gaining momentum throughout the rest of 2020 and beyond.
The West Bend location will be the first Toppers location in Washington County.